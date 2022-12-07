Savannah Bananas Add 2 More Games at Constellation Field

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Due to popular demand, the Savannah Bananas added two additional exhibition games at Constellation Field - home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys - as part of their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.

It was announced in October that Constellation Field would host the Savannah Bananas on Friday, March 17. There will now be exhibition games on Thursday, March 16, and Saturday, March 18, as well.

The window to join the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour presale alert list has been closed. Fans can head to thesavannahbananas.com/ontheroad to join a waiting list for tickets to the exhibitions.

The Savannah Bananas have grown to popularity as the "World Famous Baseball Circus" and have been featured on ESPN, CNN, the Wall Street Journal and Sports Illustrated, along with a documentary-style series called "Bananaland," that followed their 2022 World Tour and is currently available on ESPN+. They'll be playing the Party Animals during their exhibitions at Constellation Field - a team created by the Savannah Bananas to compete at a high level while also participating in the circus-style presentation.

The Savannah Bananas and Party Animals rosters are filled out by professional independent players. In 2022, former Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick, along with fellow former Major Leaguers Jake Peavy, Jonathan Papelbon, Jonny Gomes, Bill Lee and Johnny Bench all joined the tour.

The Savannah Bananas play their games under the rules of "Banana Ball," which are a set of rules that align with the club's focus on entertainment while also creating a fast-paced style of play. Some of the rules included no walks allowed, two-hour time limit, no bunting and if a fan catches a foul ball on the fly it counts as an out for the defense.

