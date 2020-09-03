Savage Auto Group Presents 'Field of Dreams' Movie Night

The Reading Fightin Phils are proud to host movie nights at the ballpark this summer thanks to Savage Auto Group! The organization will feature an outdoor theater experience with showings of blockbuster films on the massive 30' x 60' video board.

On Friday, October 2nd, the Fightin's will feature 'Field of Dreams' (PG). "When Iowa farmer Ray hears a mysterious voice one night in his cornfield saying "If you build it, he will come," he feels the need to act. Despite taunts of lunacy, Ray builds a baseball diamond on his land, supported by his wife, Annie. Afterward, the ghosts of great players start emerging from the crops to play ball, led by "Shoeless" Joe Jackson. But, as Ray learns, this field of dreams is about much more than bringing former baseball greats out to play."

Due to safety guidelines space is limited, so you must pre-purchase a $2 pass. Fans will be able to sit in the stands at America's Classic Ballpark and watch the movies on the video board! Visit bit.ly/32Mq0p7 to register.

Gates will open at 5:45 and the movie will begin at approximately 7:00. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

The R-Phils are committed to bringing exciting events to the ballpark this summer and fall. Please join us for family-friendly movie nights on the big screen thanks to Savage Auto Group!

If you can't make the movie night, the Fightin's are offering their Grub to Go! Order hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and fries in advance at the R-Phils online team store. Then, drive through and pick it up that night at the FirstEnergy Stadium for a ballpark meal to-go!

For all information about the movie nights and any event at FirstEnergy Stadium please visit rphils.com/events.

