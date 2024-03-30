Saturday's Aces Game in Las Vegas Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
March 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Las Vegas, Nev. - Saturday's Reno Aces game against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, has been postponed due to inclement weather around Las Vegas Ballpark.
Saturday's postponement will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 1st (time TBA) when the Aces return to Las Vegas Ballpark to square off against their Silver State rivals, the Aviators.
Due to tonight's postponement, this will now become a seven-game series that will run from Tuesday, April 30th, through Sunday, May 5th.
Reno's opening series against Las Vegas will conclude on Sunday, March 31st (Easter Sunday), with the first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m.
The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd, at 2:00 PM, to kick off the 2024 home schedule with a six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
-ACES-
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from March 30, 2024
- Saturday's Aviators Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Las Vegas Aviators
- Saturday's Aces Game in Las Vegas Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Reno Aces
- OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - March 30, 2023 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- March 30 Game Notes: Tacoma Rainiers vs. Oklahoma City Baseball Club - Tacoma Rainiers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Saturday's Aces Game in Las Vegas Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
- Cecconi Holds Aviators in Check as Aces Capture 4-2 Opening Night Win
- Reno Aces Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster
- Aces to Offer $15 Tickets, Presented by Rock 104.5 and 105.7 KOZZ, for All April Games to Celebrate Opening Day for the 2024 Season in Las Vegas
- Greater Nevada Field Set to Host Three Vitalant Blood Drives Throughout the Season