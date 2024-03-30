Saturday's Aces Game in Las Vegas Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

March 30, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Las Vegas, Nev. - Saturday's Reno Aces game against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, has been postponed due to inclement weather around Las Vegas Ballpark.

Saturday's postponement will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 1st (time TBA) when the Aces return to Las Vegas Ballpark to square off against their Silver State rivals, the Aviators.

Due to tonight's postponement, this will now become a seven-game series that will run from Tuesday, April 30th, through Sunday, May 5th.

Reno's opening series against Las Vegas will conclude on Sunday, March 31st (Easter Sunday), with the first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd, at 2:00 PM, to kick off the 2024 home schedule with a six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.