Saturdayâ??s Rattlers Game in Peoria Postponed

PEORIA, IL - Saturday's scheduled Midwest League game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park has been postponed. The teams make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park. Game one starting at noon.

Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Game two will start approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Dylan File (1-0, 1.80) is set to start game one and Christian Taugner (0-1, 5.40) is the scheduled starting pitcher in the nightcap for the Timber Rattlers. Peoria has named Evan Guillory (0-1, 3.18) and Alejandro Seijas (0-1, 4.50) as their starters for the twinbill. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Pregame Show at 11:40am. The broadcast is also available on the Tune In and IHeart Radio apps. Subscribers to MiLB.tv can watch the game via the Chiefs feed over the internet.

