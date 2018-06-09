Saturday Showdown for Game 5

June 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





With the Calder Cup Finals series squared at two wins apiece, the Toronto Marlies and Texas Stars will face off for a Saturday night showdown from the Lone Star State.

The teams have traded wins with all four games being decided by just a single goal.

Andreas Johnsson scored his team-leading seventh goal of the postseason on Thursday and continues to lead the Marlies in points with 17 throughout the playoffs.

At the other end, Curtis McKenzie scored twice for the Stars on Thursday and leads Texas with 10 goals and 19 points this postseason.

A main goal of the Marlies will be shutting down McKenzie's line, as he has five points this series while linemates Justin Dowling and Travis Morin each have six.

The Marlies will also look to shut down Texas' power play, which is 4-for-10 throughout the Finals.

Since the two teams combined for 11 goals in Game 1, they've scored that many over the past three contests as both have played strong, shutdown defensive hockey. That will likely continue tonight.

Puck drop is set for 8:00 PM and fans can tune in on Leafs Nation Network, TSN 2, NHL Network, TSN 1050 Radio and AHL Live.

Follow us on Twitter for pre- and post-game coverage, as well as live updates from H-E-B Center.

Head to Head (2018 Playoffs)

13-4-0 Overall Record 13-4-2

2-2 Series Record 2-2

Loss 1 Streak Win 1

59 Goals For 55

38 Goals Against 48

21.3% Power Play Percentage 25.0%

76.9% Penalty Kill Percentage 85.5%

A. Johnsson (7) Leading Goal Scorer C. McKenzie (10)

A. Johnsson (17) Leading Points Scorer C. McKenzie (19)

G. Sparks (12) Wins Leader M. McKenna (13)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2018

Saturday Showdown for Game 5 - Toronto Marlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.