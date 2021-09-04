Saturday, September 4 at Biloxi (MIL): 6:35 PM CT: MGM Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (59-40, 1st, Overall AA-South, +6.0) at

Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) (38-64), Overall AA South, -22.5)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-2, 2.64) vs. RHP Noah Zavolas (4-7, 4.74)

Game #100 | Road Game #51

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

News & Notes

The M-Braves' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 10 (14 to play).

The M-Braves' final homestand is next week, September 7-12 vs. Montgomery.

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves continue a shortened four-game series on Saturday night against the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park. This is the 27th of 28 meetings between the clubs this season. The M-Braves are 13-13 against Biloxi this season and 8-6 at MGM Park. Biloxi leads the all-time series, 71-65.

MAGIC NUMBER IS 10 TO MAKE POSTSEASON: The M-Braves lead Montgomery by 6.0 games, and Rocket City by 7.5 games with 14 to play for a postseason spot in the overall Double-A South standings. The magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 10, and 13 to clinch home-field advantage.

SHUCKERS EVEN SERIES ON FRIDAY NIGHT: Drew Lugbauer hit his 17th home run on Friday night, but Biloxi evened the series at 1-1 with a 9-2 victory. Hendrik Clementina had two of Mississippi's five hits, finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles. Starter Alan Rangel suffered the loss, giving up four runs over 3.0 innings.

HISTORY FOR JENISTA: Greyson Jenista was 3-for-4 with a career-high three home runs, and five RBI in Thursday's win in Biloxi. He's currently on a four-game hitting streak and is batting .389 with three home runs, seven RBI over his last seven games.

TOP HOME RUN HITTING TEAM IN CLUB HISTORY: The M-Braves have blown past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (98, 2017) with 132 in 99 games. The club ranks 2nd in the Double-A South, and 8th in Double-A.

- The M-Braves have hit 86 home runs on the road, and a record 46 at Trustmark Park. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves. The Pearl City Bombers are averaging 1.3 HR/G, and are on pace for 151.

- The M-Braves have set a new M-Braves record with six players in double-digits for home runs: Shea Langeliers leads the way with 19, while Drew Lugbauer has 17, Greyson Jenista has 16, Wendell Rijo has 15, CJ Alexand6er has 10 and Braden Shewmake has 11. Jalen Miller has nine. With one more home run, Langeliers will become just the third M-Braves player to reach 20 homers in a single season, joining Ernesto Mejia (26, 2011), and Ryan Casteel (21, 2019).

- Prior to 2021, the M-Braves had not had a seven-homer game. The feat has been done twice this season, on July 27 in Pensacola, and September 2 at Biloxi. The previous franchise record was five in a game (3x: 8/14/99 vs Orlando, 7/1/92 vs Knoxville, 9/3/04 vs West Tenn). The four home runs in an inning on July 27 matched the franchise record, tying the four hit on 7/7/86 vs. Memphis.

WON 14 OF 18 SINCE AUGUST 8TH: The M-Braves have won 14 of 18 (five shutouts) since August 8, plus 9-2 in the last 11 road games. The M-Braves matched a club record with eight straight wins from August 6-14. The previous eight-game winning streak was August 3-12, 2016 vs. Pensacola and Mobile.

BEATING GOOD TEAMS: The M-Braves are 39-22 vs. teams over .500, and 20-18 vs. below .500 clubs.

wELCOME WADDELL: The Braves promoted their first 2021 draft pick to Double-A with INF Luke Waddell joining from High-A Rome. His promotion came after being named the High-A East Player of the Week, August 24-29, at Bowling Green, batting .545 (12-for-22) with six home runs, 10 RBI, and eight runs scored. The former Georgia Tech star had multi-hit games in five of six and struck out only once.

STRIDER'S STRIKEOUTS: M-Braves right-hander Spencer Strider has 130 strikeouts in 80.0 innings, and 18 starts this year between Augusta, Rome, and Mississippi. He ranks 9th in MiLB in strikeouts.

55 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite an eight-game losing streak, and no games for nine straight days, the M-Braves are 55-32 since May 19 (starting 4-8). The 55 wins are 2nd in Double-A over that time.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH: The M-Braves went 14-6 in August, and have not had a losing month this season. The M-Braves went 14-13 in July after having the best June in club history, going 18-8, and were 12-12 in May. The 44 home runs in July were the most in any month in club history.

FIRST PLACE CLUB: The M-Braves have held at least a share of first place in all by two days, since June 24.

MVP CALIBER SEASON FOR LANGELIERS: Shea Langeliers has reached base safely in 20 of his last 22 games. The former first-round pick is batting .313 over his last 23 games with five doubles, five home runs, 10 RBI, seven walks, and .965 OPS.

- Langeliers is 27-for-64 in catching opposing base stealers, 42%. His 27 caught stealings are T-2nd in MiLB, while nine double plays and 65 assists are tops among catchers in MiLB.

TOPS IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, are 3rd in Double-A baseball, and 6th in MiLB, with a 3.62 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 65 home runs, which is the fewest in Double-A baseball, and T-4th-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.67 ERA, 3rd in Double-A baseball, and 8th in MiLB. The M-Braves still lead Double-A and rank T-2nd in MiLB with a .983 fielding percentage, 59 errors in 99 games, 2nd in all of MiLB.

THE LONGHORNS MAKING the number 58 GREAT AGAIN: The combination of Bryce Elder and Nolan Kingham have combined to go 13-2 with a 2.67 ERA (35 ER/118.0 IP), 26 BB, 102 SO over 19 starts.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .313 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 25 RBI, and 23 runs scored in his last 43 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

10 OF TOP 30 prospects in Mississippi: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in C Shea Langeliers (#9) and SS Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the 2nd and 8th-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com. Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, LHP Jared Shuster (9), , RHP Spencer Strider (10), RHP Freddy Tarnok (12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#20), RHP Indigo Diaz (21), OF Trey Harris (24), OF Justin Dean (25), and RHP Daysbel Hernandez (27) are among Top-30.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS:

Shea Langeliers - HR (5th, 19), Slugging (3rd, .498), OPS (8th, .835), XBH (T-7th, 32), Total Bases (8th, 146), Runs (T-9th, 49)

Justin Dean - SB (1st, 26), 3B (T-4th, 4), Walks (T-10th, 37)

Drew Lugbauer - OPS (9th, .826), HR (6th, 17), Slugging (7th, .483)

Greyson Jenista - Walks (T-6th, 46), Home Runs (7th, 16)

Trey Harris - Hits (T-10th, 78)

CJ Alexander - SB (T-10th, 13)

Brandon White - Saves (T-5th, 7)

Hayden Deal - IP (9th, 82.1), BAA (4th, .248), 9th in starts (16), WHIP (2nd, 1.28), ERA (2nd, 3.83)

Bryce Elder - Wins (T-1st, 7)

