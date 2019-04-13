Saturday Night's Game Rained Out

April 13, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





North Little Rock, AR - Saturday's game between the Arkansas Travelers and Tulsa Drillers was postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of doubleheader on Friday May 10, during Tulsa's next visit to town. Tickets for Saturday's game may be exchanged at the Dickey-Stephens Park box office for any other Travs game during the season. Saturday's calendar giveaway will be rescheduled for another date as well.

The first game of the twinbill on May 10 will start at 5:10 pm. There will be two seven inning games that night with approximately 30 minutes in between. Tickets for that night are good for both games.

Arkansas and Tulsa will wrap up their current series on Sunday afternoon at 2:10 pm. Right-hander Darren McCaughan (0-0, 0.00) will start for the Travs against righty Mitchell White (0-0, 0.00). Kids can run the bases after the game. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.