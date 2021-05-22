Saturday, May 22 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts: 6:05 PM: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (6-10, 4th, AA-S South, -3.0) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN) (10-6, T-1st AA-S North, --)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Odalvi Javier (0-0, 1.42) vs. RHP Hunter Greene (3-0, 1.69)

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

Post-Game Fireworks - Stay after the game and enjoy Post-Game Fireworks to Elvis music

Elvis Night - Put on your blue suede shoes and come to Trustmark Park for Elvis Night! Elvis will be on hand to perform as fans enter the ballpark!**

Salvation Army Night - The Salvation Army will be celebrated on Saturday for the great work they do in the community

City of Crystal Springs Night - Celebrating the citizens and businesses of Crystal Springs

Today's Roster Moves: N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) continue a 12-game homestand at Trustmark Park on Saturday night, with game five of a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN). The M-Braves and Lookouts will meet 12 times this season, once in each ballpark. The M-Braves will conclude the 2021 season in Chattanooga, September 14-19 at AT&T Field. The second leg of the homestand stretches from May 25-30 against the Montgomery Biscuits (TB).

FACING GREENE: Chattanooga will send out former second-overall pick by the Reds in 2017, Hunter Greene tonight. The Reds No. 2-ranked prospect by MLB.com is 3-0 with a 1.69 ERA in three starts, having struck out 25 and walked just three. He is top-5 in six pitching categories and leads the league with a 0.69 WHIP. Greene received a $7.23 million signing bonus from the Reds.

VODNIK SHINES IN 4-1 LOSS ON FRIDAY NIGHT: On Dansby Swanson replica jersey giveaway night, it was Victor Vodnik that stood out for the M-Braves. The 21-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked just one in his longest outing of the season, 6.1 innings, allowing just one run on four hits and facing 23 batters. Wendell Rijo finished 2-for-4 and produced the lone run in the seventh on an RBI ground-rule double and Riley Unroe collected his second-straight three-hit game, finishing 3-for-4.

SETTING THE TABLE: M-Braves leadoff hitter Justin Dean had three stolen bases during Thursday's doubleheader and now ranks T-2nd in the AA-South with five. He saw his league-best on-base streak come to an end on Friday but ranks 9th in the league with a .397 OBP.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: ...OF Trey Harris is T-7th with three stolen bases...Greyson Jenista 10th with a .487 slugging percentage...Shea Langeliers and Jenista are T-8th with three home runs...Brandon White is T-4th in saves with two...Nolan Kingham is T-3rd with 16.0 innings pitched...Victor Vodnik is 10th in ERA (2.57), 9th in opponents' batting average (.220), and T-5th in strikeouts (19).

BULLPEN REMAINS STRONG: After 16 games, the M-Braves bullpen is 5-4 with a 2.70 ERA (19 ER/63.1 IP), 46 walks, 77 strikeouts, and has a .168 opponents' batting average. M-Braves starters have a 1-6 record, and 4.88 ERA so far this season and .273 opponents' batting average.

- Relievers Brooks Wilson and Troy Bacon have yet to allow a run in relief so far this season. Bacon has struck out seven and walked none over his first 8.1 IP, no walks, and seven strikeouts. Wilson has 12 strikeouts and three walks over 7.2 scoreless innings.

USING THE LONG BALL: The M-Braves have 19 home runs so far this season, ranking third in the Double-A South (BIR, 30/RCT, 21). Of the 50 runs scored this season, 34 have come via the home run ball (68%). Braves batters rank last in the league with a .184 batting average.

WHAT'S UP WITH TUESDAYS?: The M-Braves have been rained out during all three scheduled Tuesday home games this season.

FLURRY OF ROSTER MOVES MADE ON TUESDAY: INCOMING: RHP A.J. Puckett transferred to Mississippi from High-A Rome, INF Riley Unroe transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett, RHP Emmanuel Ramirez and LHP Chris Nunn signed to minor league contracts. OUTGOING: LHP Mitch Stallings was transferred from Mississippi to High-A Rome, OF Jefrey Ramos, RHP Kurt Hoekstra and RHP Matt Hartman were transferred to the Developmental List.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature seven of the Braves' Top 30 prospects. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

- Returning M-Braves pitchers include RHP Josh Graham, RHP Kurt Hoekstra, RHP Nolan Kingham, RHP Sean McLaughlin, RHP Brandon White and RHP Matt Withrow.

BRAND NEW COACHING STAFF: The 17 newcomers on the 28-man roster join an entirely new coaching staff, all having major league experience. The M-Braves are led by manager Wyatt Toregas and is joined by hitting coach Einar Diaz, pitching coach Dan Meyer and coach Devon Travis.

- Toregas, 38, is a former catcher who played in 22 major-league games across two seasons with Cleveland (2009) and Pittsburgh (2011). After spending the previous five minor-league seasons managing in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, the upcoming campaign will be his first with the Braves, including most recently with High-A Bradenton in 2019. in fives seasons, Toregas holds a 293-263 (.527) record as a skipper entering the 2021 season.

150 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: Despite no season in 2020, the M-Braves saw their 150th player make their major league debut. Starting in 2005, the 150 include 32 All-Star Game appearances, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series champs, two Rookies of the Year, and one MVP.

- In 2020, William Contreras, Joe Odom (SEA), Ricardo Sanchez (STL), Cristian Pache, Ian Anderson, Patrick Weigel, Bruce Zimmermann and Tucker Davidson. The first was Brian McCann back in June, 2005.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

- The M-Braves will play the South Division in 80 of the 120 games this season. In a shedule quirk, the M-Braves will not play the new Rocket City Trash Pandas this season. The clubs were scheduled to meet during the first series of the 2020 season.

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

