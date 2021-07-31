Saturday, July 31st and Sunday, August 1st Threshers Games vs Fort Myers Postponed

July 31, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







The Saturday, July 31st and Sunday, August 1st games have been canceled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Threshers organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

Individual tickets for the July 30th & 31st and August 1st games can be exchanged for a future 2021 Threshers game. If you have group or suite tickets, a Threshers representative will be reaching out to the group leader.

The BayCare Box Office is open Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours for home games. The box office can also be reached by calling 727-467-4457 during this time, or by email at [emailÂ protected]. Please visit ThreshersBaseball.com or our Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram pages for additional information.

