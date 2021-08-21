Saturday, August 21 at Montgomery Biscuits: 6:05 PM CT: Riverwalk Stadium

August 21, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (ATL) (57-37, 1st, AA-S South, +6.5) at

Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (50-43), 2nd, AA-S South, -6.5)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-1, 3.16) vs. RHP Alex Valverde (2-3, 4.58)

Game #95 | Road Game #47

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves continue a six-game series on Saturday night against the Montgomery Biscuits (TB) at Riverwalk Stadium. This is the 17th of 24 meetings between the clubs this season. The M-Braves lead the season series 12-4, but Montgomery has the edge in the all-time series, 141-112, and 79-55 at Riverwalk Stadium. The final meeting between the clubs will be September 7-12, at Trustmark Park.

MAGIC NUMBER IS 21 TO WIN LEAGUE, 20 TO MAKE POSTSEASON: The M-Braves lead Montgomery by 6.5 games with 26 to play, and 7.0 games over Birmingham for a postseason spot in the overall Double-A South standings. The magic number to clinch home-field advantage is 21, and to make the postseason, 20.

20 GAMES OVER .500: the M-Braves are 20-games over .500 for the first time since the 2014 season. That club finished 80-59 but missed out on the playoffs due to not winning either half.

M-BRAVES SWEEP DOUBLEHEADER FROM BISCUITS FRIDAY: The M-Braves clinched their ninth series win on Friday night with a doubleheader sweep in Montgomery. Mississippi took game one, 3-1, in eight innings, and blasted the Biscuits 9-0 in game two. Wendell Rijo led the offense going 4-for-8 with a homer, double, three runs, and three RBI over the two games. Nolan Kingham earned the win in game one, while Hayden Deal, Troy Bacon, Will Latcham, Indigo Diaz, and Brandon White combined for the shutout in game two. Trey Harris had two hits, and two RBI in the nightcap.

53 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite an 8-game losing streak, July 17-25, since May 19 (starting 4-8), the Braves are 53-29. The 51 wins are tops in Double-A over that time and T-5th in MiLB.

WINNING 12 OUT OF 13: The M-Braves have won 12 of 13 (five shutouts), and 17 of 22 games since July 18, plus seven straight road wins. The M-Braves matched a club record with eight straight wins from August 6-14. The previous eight-game winning streak was August 3-12, 2016 vs. Pensacola and Mobile.

FIRST PLACE CLUB: The M-Braves have held at least a share of first place in all by two days, since June 24.Â

18-GAME ON-BASE STREAK FOR LANGELIERS: Shea Langeliers saw his 13-game hitting streak end last Saturday, but is on a season-high 18-game on-base streak, batting .353 with five home runs, five doubles, 10 RBI, seven walks, and 17 runs scored.

- Langeliers is 26-for-60 in catching opposing base stealers, 43%. His 26 caught stealings are T-1st in MiLB, while nine double plays and 64 assists are tops among catchers in MiLB.

TOP HOME RUN HITTING TEAM IN CLUB HISTORY: The M-Braves have blown past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (98, 2017) with 123 in 94 games. The club ranks 2nd in the Double-A South, and 7th in Double-A.

- The M-Braves have hit 77 home runs on the road, and a record 46 at Trustmark Park. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves. The 2021 team is on pace for 159 home runs in 120 games this season.

- The M-Braves have set a new M-Braves record with six players in double-digits for home runs: Shea Langeliers leads the way with 19, while Drew Lugbauer has 16, Wendell Rijo has 14, Greyson Jenista has 13, CJ Alexander has 10 and Braden Shewmake has 10. Jalen Miller has nine. With one more home run, Langeliers will become just the third M-Braves player to reach 20 homers in a single season, joining Ernesto Mejia (26, 2011), and Ryan Casteel (21, 2019).

TOPS IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, and are 2nd in Double-A baseball, and 5th in MiLB, with a 3.59 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 60 home runs, which is the fewest in Double-A baseball, and 6th-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.57 ERA, 3rd in Double-A baseball, and 6th in MiLB. The M-Braves still lead Double-A and rank T-4th with a .983 fielding percentage, 55 errors in 94 games, T-4th in all of MiLB.

THE LONGHORNS MAKING the number 58 GREAT AGAIN: The combination of Bryce Elder and Nolan Kingham have combined to go 13-2 with a 2.67 ERA (35 ER/118.0 IP), 26 BB, 102 SO over 19 starts.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH: The M-Braves went 14-13 in July, and have not had a losing month this season. The M-Braves had the best June in club history, going 18-8, and were 12-12 in May. The 44 home runs in July was the most in any month in club history.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .323 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 25 RBI, and 23 runs scored in his last 40 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

TOPS IN STRIKEOUT PERCENTAGE: Indigo Diaz over 40.0 innings this season between Rome and Mississippi has allowed, 16 hits, 3 ER, 14 walks, 77 strikeouts, 0 HR, 17.3 K/9, 5-1, 0.68 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, .126 BAA.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

11 OF TOP-30 BRAVES PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com. Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), OF Trey Harris (#12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#13), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (15), INF Greyson Jenista (#17), C.J. Alexander (#18), RHP Spencer Strider (19), OF Justin Dean (#24), and RHP Nolan Kingham (30) are among the Top 30.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS:

Shea Langeliers - HR (T-4th, 19), Slugging (2nd, .522), OPS (3rd, .868), XBH (7th, 32), Total Bases (7th, 144), Hits (T-10th, 74), Runs (T-6th, 48), AVG (9th, .268)

Justin Dean - SB (1st, 25), 3B (T-3rd, 4), Walks (T-9th, 37)

Drew Lugbauer - OPS (7th, .832), HR (6th, 16), Slugging (6th, .486), OBP (10th, .346), RBI (T-10th, 45), XBH (T-10th, 30)

Greyson Jenista - Walks (T-4th, 46), HR (T-12th, 13)

Trey Harris - Hits (T-8th, 75)

Brandon White - Saves (T-4th, 7)

Hayden Deal - IP (8th, 80.2), BAA (4th, .249), T-7th in starts (16), WHIP (2nd, 1.28), ERA (2nd, 3.90)

