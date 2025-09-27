WNBA Phoenix Mercury

Satou Sabally Showin' Love to the Fans Before Tip!

Published on September 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video


The Phoenix Mercury are back home and Satou Sabally is showin' love to the fans before tip!

Game 3 tonight at 9:30pm/ET on ESPN2

#WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google

