Satou Sabally Arrives Ahead of New York Liberty Debut

Published on May 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







New city. New chapter. Same Satou.

Three-time All-Star and 2023 All-WNBA First Team selection Satou Sabally arrives ahead of her New York Liberty debut tonight on Prime Video!

GSV-NYL | 8pm/ET

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 21, 2026

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