Satou Sabally Arrives Ahead of New York Liberty Debut
Published on May 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
New city. New chapter. Same Satou.
Three-time All-Star and 2023 All-WNBA First Team selection Satou Sabally arrives ahead of her New York Liberty debut tonight on Prime Video!
GSV-NYL | 8pm/ET
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
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