Satou Sabally 28 PTS on 71.4% Shooting Leads Wings Past Aces (August 27, 2024)
August 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
Satou Sabally had it her way all night long.
Sabally put together a stat line of 28 PTS, shooting 10-14 from the field while also notching 7 REB, 5 AST, and 2 STLS in the Dallas Wings 93-90 dub over the Aces
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
