Satou Sabally 28 PTS on 71.4% Shooting Leads Wings Past Aces (August 27, 2024)

August 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Satou Sabally had it her way all night long.

Sabally put together a stat line of 28 PTS, shooting 10-14 from the field while also notching 7 REB, 5 AST, and 2 STLS in the Dallas Wings 93-90 dub over the Aces

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

