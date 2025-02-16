Saskatchewan Rush vs. Rochester Knighthawks - Game Highlights

February 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Full highlights from Saskatchewan's 17-9 win over Rochester. Saskatchewan becomes the first team to 8 wins this season. February 15, 2025.

