Saskatchewan Rush vs. Halifax Thunderbirds
May 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Austin Shanks calls GAME in Overtime as the Rush take down the Thunderbirds 10-9 and punch their ticket to the NLL Finals.
