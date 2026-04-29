Saskatchewan Roughriders Select Malcolm Bell 9th Overall
Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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Saskatchewan Roughriders Select Malcolm Bell 9th Overall
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Canadian Football League Stories from April 28, 2026
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- Breaking Down the 2026 Class: Lions Select Seven Prospects in CFL Canadian Draft - B.C. Lions
- Redblacks Take Vaccaro First Overall in 2026 CFL Canadian Draft - CFL
- Alouettes Select Montrealer Rohan Jones with Their First Pick - Montreal Alouettes
- Riders Select Defensive Back Malcolm Bell 9th Overall in the CFL Draft - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stampeders Select Rascoe Sixth Overall - Calgary Stampeders
- RedBlacks Select OL Vaccaro with 1st Overall Pick in 2026 CFL Canadian Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
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- Coming in '27: a CFL Season Built for Summer Long Weekends; CFL and CFLpa Champion a New Era of Playoff Football - CFL
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Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Riders Select Defensive Back Malcolm Bell 9th Overall in the CFL Draft
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- Riders Sign All-American Defensive Tackle Thor Griffith
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