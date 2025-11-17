Saskatchewan Roughriders React to Winning 112th Grey Cup

Published on November 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders celebrate their 25-17 victory against the Montreal Alouettes.







