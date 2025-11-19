Saskatchewan Roughriders Are CHAMPS FOREVER
Published on November 19, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from November 19, 2025
- Elks Extend Pair of Key Defenders - Edmonton Elks
- Stampeders Add Four - Calgary Stampeders
- Boatmen Ink Pair of Canadians - Toronto Argonauts
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Champions' Return: Riders Celebration Parade Happens Tuesday
- Champions' Return: Riders Deliver the Grey Cup Home to Saskatchewan with a Pair of Special Events
- Hometown Hero: Logan Ferland Honoured with Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award
- Jermarcus Hardrick Named CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman
- Western Final Officially Sold Out