Saskatchewan at Winnipeg - Western Final
November 9, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Western Final action of the 2024 CFL season.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from November 9, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Five Riders Named to the 2024 All-CFL Team
- Game Day at a Glance - Western Semi-Final Playoff Game V.S. B.C. Lions
- Mace, Milligan Jr. and Ferland Named West Division Award Finalists
- Riders Top West Division with Nine Divisional All-CFL Honours
- Riders Clinch Second Tickets Now on Sale for West Semi-Final Showdown at Mosaic Stadium