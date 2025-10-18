Saskatchewan at Winnipeg - Week 20

Published on October 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







The Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 20 action of the 2025 CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 17, 2025

Als in the Nation's Capital Saturday - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.