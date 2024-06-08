Saskatchewan at Edmonton - Week 1
June 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
The Edmonton Elks host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in week 1 action of the 2024 CFL season.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from June 8, 2024
- Countdown to Concert Kickoff: Lions Primed for an Exciting Week of Celebratory Events in Vancouver - B.C. Lions
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Riders Sign CFL All-Star DB Marcus Sayles
- Saskatchewan vs. Edmonton Season Opener Shifts to 2 p.m. MT Kickoff
- Introducing the Rider Nation Alt Jerseys
- Holton Hill Released
- Saskatchewan Roughriders Invite Fans to Mosaic Stadium for an Exciting Preseason Viewing Party