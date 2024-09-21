Saskatchewan at Calgary - Week 16
September 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
The Calgary Stampeders host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 16 action of the 2024 CFL season.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from September 21, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Roughriders Sign Southern Conference Player of the Year QB Michael Hiers
- Riders Sign Americans Ryquell Armstead and Braxton Hill
- Riders Add Three to Practice Roster
- Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation 50/50 Jackpot Smashes Records During Labour Day Classic
- Riders Sign Towering Offensive Lineman Tairiq Stewart