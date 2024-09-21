Saskatchewan at Calgary - Week 16

September 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







The Calgary Stampeders host the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 16 action of the 2024 CFL season.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.