Sarah Fawcett: USL Forward 2025
Published on December 2, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 2, 2025
- Nicholas Benalcazar Back for 2026 - Orange County SC
- Dream Crazy: Joe Farrell's Legacy of Leadership, Heart, and Inspiration Lives on at Hartford Athletic - Hartford Athletic
- Rowdies Add Veteran Defender Leland Archer for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- New Mexico United Announces Open Tryouts Ahead of 2026 USL Championship Season - New Mexico United
- Community Wrap up 2025 - Hartford Athletic
- Indy Eleven Signs Forward Charlie Sharp - Indy Eleven
- Joe Brito Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer - Rhode Island FC
- Latif Blessing Back in the Bluegrass for 2026 USL Championship Campaign - Lexington Sporting Club
- Battery Re-Sign Defender Graham Smith to New Multi-Year Extension - Charleston Battery
- Todd Dunivant to Step Down as President & General Manager of Republic FC at End of Year - Sacramento Republic FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.