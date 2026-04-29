"SANTOS! SENSATIONAL!!!"

Published on April 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Graham Smith scored a stoppage-time winner to lift the Charleston Battery to a 2-1 victory against Loudoun United FC in Group 6 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night as the visitors extended their undefeated streak in the series across all competitions to 13 games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 29, 2026

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