"SANTOS! SENSATIONAL!!!"
Published on April 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Graham Smith scored a stoppage-time winner to lift the Charleston Battery to a 2-1 victory against Loudoun United FC in Group 6 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night as the visitors extended their undefeated streak in the series across all competitions to 13 games.
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