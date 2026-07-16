"Santiago Patiño Breaks Through for San Antonio!"

Published on July 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Santiago Patiño and Curt Calov scored a minute apart late in the first half to earn San Antonio FC a 2-0 victory against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in Group 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night to earn SAFC top spot in the group and a place in the Quarterfinal draw.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 16, 2026

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