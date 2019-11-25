Santa, QuackerJack and Championship Merchandise December 7

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that the Waddle In Shop, the team's official merchandise store, will re-open for the holiday season on Saturday, December 7, at 10:00 a.m. The shop will remain open through Thursday, December 19, with hours of Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Fans will be able to meet the one and only Santa Claus during the holiday store opening on Dec. 7. Santa will be greeting customers and available for photos from 10:30 a.m. until Noon. QuackerJack, the nine-time Best Long Island Mascot, and Lew Ford, Ducks outfielder/hitting coach and 2019 Atlantic League champion, will also be in attendance and taking photos. QJ and Lew are scheduled to arrive when the store opens.

Several new 2019 Atlantic League Championship merchandise items will be available for fans to purchase during the store opening. Items include Official Championship Locker Room T-Shirts and Hats, 2019 Champions Logo T-Shirts, and Four-Time Atlantic League Champions T-Shirts and Hoodies, to name a few.

To get in the holiday spirit, a brand new Four-Time Atlantic League Champions Acrylic Ornament will be available as well. Fans can purchase a special holiday package during the store opening event that includes a 2020 Ducks Mini Plan and the new ornament for just $105 (EZ Pay Plan Available). Additional Ducks winter apparel is also slated to be available this holiday season, including sweatshirts, long sleeve t-shirts and knit hats.

For the first time, fans will be able to purchase game-worn 20th Anniversary Jerseys. These teal jersey tops were worn by the players and coaches throughout the 2019 championship season to commemorate 20 seasons of Ducks baseball on Long Island. Pricing for the game-worn jerseys begins at $125 and varies depending upon the player who wore the jersey. Jerseys will only be available for purchase in-store, and quantities are limited.

In conjunction with the store opening, the Ducks will be collecting new, unwrapped toys as part of the team's annual Holiday Toy Drive. Fans are encouraged to drop off gifts at the Waddle In Shop between Saturday, Dec. 7, and Tuesday, Dec. 17. The toys will then be delivered by QuackerJack, Lew Ford, and The Wiseman of Ducks radio partner Oldies 98.1-FM to pediatric units at various hospitals on Long Island. Pediatric patients range from newborn to 24 years of age, and hospitals have made the following suggestions for gifts based on the age of patients:

Newborn-12 Months: Rattles, stuffed animals, board books, bibs

1-3 Years: Shape sorters, soft bath books, pop-up toys, ring stacks

4-7 Years: Board games, action figures, sticker sets, books

8-11 Years: Arts and crafts kits, board games, card games, new release videos (G & PG)

12-18 Years: Music/movie gift certificates, electronic games, journals, sports items, new release videos (PG & PG-13)

18 and Up: Restaurant/music/movie gift cards, new release videos or DVDs, comfort items, sports items

Gifts for Any Age: Pillows, blankets, gift cards, holiday items

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

