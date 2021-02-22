Santa Gertrudis Leads Way with Three All-Stars

The Hooks released the first team of the 2021 Virtual South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet presented by Whataburger.

Leading off the awards reveal is a 17-person squad for small school softball. Following the footsteps of last year's South Texas Preseason Small School Softball All-Star Team, Santa Gertrudis Academy highlights the 2021 team again, with three players. Bishop, Odem and Robstown each follow up with two players a piece.

Four honorees- Carissa De Los Santos, Santa Gertrudis, Siarah Galvan, Rockport-Fulton, Jackie Garza, Santa Gertrudis and Madison Vela, Odem- repeat as all-star recipients from 2020.

The all-stars were nominated and voted on by area coaches.

2021 South Texas Preseason Small School Softball All-Star Team presented by Whataburger

Pitchers: Carissa De Los Santos, Santa Gertrudis, Sr., Siarah Galvan, Rockport-Fulton, Sr., Kat Lara, Orange Grover, Sr., Andrea Martinez, Bishop, Jr., Madison Vela, Odem, Sr.

Catcher: Reese Atwood, Tuloso-Midway, Jr.

First Base: Kiara Hawkins, Robstown, Sr

Second Base: Emily Tamez, Santa Gertrudis, Jr.

Third Base: Autumn Moses, Sinton, Sr.

Shortstop: Jackie Garza, Santa Gertrudis, Jr.

Outfield: Hannah Griffith, Bishop, Jr., Jasmine Pena, Calallen, Sr., Kelsie Ruiz, Geroge West, Sr., Hannah Smith, Ingleside, Sr.

DP: Gabriella Ramos, Robstown, Sr.

Utility: Nicole Ortiz, Odem, Jr., Zalexis Perez, San Diego, Jr.

