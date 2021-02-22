Santa Gertrudis Leads Way with Three All-Stars
February 22, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
The Hooks released the first team of the 2021 Virtual South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet presented by Whataburger.
Leading off the awards reveal is a 17-person squad for small school softball. Following the footsteps of last year's South Texas Preseason Small School Softball All-Star Team, Santa Gertrudis Academy highlights the 2021 team again, with three players. Bishop, Odem and Robstown each follow up with two players a piece.
Four honorees- Carissa De Los Santos, Santa Gertrudis, Siarah Galvan, Rockport-Fulton, Jackie Garza, Santa Gertrudis and Madison Vela, Odem- repeat as all-star recipients from 2020.
The all-stars were nominated and voted on by area coaches.
2021 South Texas Preseason Small School Softball All-Star Team presented by Whataburger
Pitchers: Carissa De Los Santos, Santa Gertrudis, Sr., Siarah Galvan, Rockport-Fulton, Sr., Kat Lara, Orange Grover, Sr., Andrea Martinez, Bishop, Jr., Madison Vela, Odem, Sr.
Catcher: Reese Atwood, Tuloso-Midway, Jr.
First Base: Kiara Hawkins, Robstown, Sr
Second Base: Emily Tamez, Santa Gertrudis, Jr.
Third Base: Autumn Moses, Sinton, Sr.
Shortstop: Jackie Garza, Santa Gertrudis, Jr.
Outfield: Hannah Griffith, Bishop, Jr., Jasmine Pena, Calallen, Sr., Kelsie Ruiz, Geroge West, Sr., Hannah Smith, Ingleside, Sr.
DP: Gabriella Ramos, Robstown, Sr.
Utility: Nicole Ortiz, Odem, Jr., Zalexis Perez, San Diego, Jr.
