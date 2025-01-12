Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Valley Suns - Game Highlights
January 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video
Check out the Santa Cruz Warriors Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 12, 2025
- Ishmael Lane Erupts for 28 Points in Sunday Night Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
- Skyhawks Drop Afternoon Contest to Motor City, 105-98 - College Park Skyhawks
- Jordan Hall Nears Triple-Double, Windy City Downs Greensboro - Windy City Bulls
- Herd Triumph over Magic - Wisconsin Herd
- Skyforce Reacquires Alondes Williams - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Santa Cruz Warriors Tame the Wolves, Taking Down Iowa 112-101
- Kevin Knox II Named NBA G League Player of the Week
- Kevin Knox Erupts for 39 Points as Santa Cruz Secures a 136-130 Victory over the Iowa Wolves
- Santa Cruz Warriors Power Past the Sioux Falls Skyforce, 110-96
- Santa Cruz Warriors Stun the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in Fourth Quarter Comeback, 106-103