Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce - Game Highlights
January 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Santa Cruz Warriors YouTube Video
Check out the Santa Cruz Warriors Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 3, 2025
- Vipers Secure First Victory of Regular Season - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Windy City Drops Home Contest to Texas - Windy City Bulls
- Sioux Falls Handed 110-96 Loss to Santa Cruz - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Raptors 905 Stun the Spurs - Raptors 905
- Charge Split Pair with Swarm - Cleveland Charge
- Greensboro Swarm Surge To Victory On '80s Night - Greensboro Swarm
- Legends Outlast Windy City Bulls in Thrilling Road Victory - Texas Legends
- Maine Celtics Stampede Herd for Win - Maine Celtics
- Gold Take Their First Loss of the Regular Season against the Long Island Nets - Grand Rapids Gold
- Herd Stifled by the Celtics - Wisconsin Herd
- Timberwolves Awarded Tristen Newton off Waivers - Iowa Wolves
- Stockton Kings Defeat Memphis Hustle - Stockton Kings
- Hustle Drop Contest to Kings in Stockton - Memphis Hustle
- Skyforce Duo Earns Monthly NBA G League Honors - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Greensboro Swarm and Domino's Pizza to Present 80s Night - Greensboro Swarm
- Game Preview: vs Warriors - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Santa Cruz Warriors Stories
- Santa Cruz Warriors Stun the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in Fourth Quarter Comeback, 106-103
- Santa Cruz Warriors Tame the Vipers, 115-109, in Opening Night of 2024-25 NBA G League Regular Season
- Santa Cruz Warriors Close out NBA G League Winter Showcase with 112-107 Victory over the Windy City Bulls
- Santa Cruz Warriors Fall to Delaware Blue Coats in 128-106 Loss
- Santa Cruz Warriors Drop First Half of Back-To-Back Series Against San Diego Clippers, 123-89