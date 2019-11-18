Santa Claus Is Coming to Avista Stadium December 3 & December 5

Tuesday, December 3 & Thursday, December 5 from 5-7 PM SPOKANE, Wash. - Mark your calendars because Cocoa with the Claus's is only a few weeks away. 'Tis the season and Santa Claus is already making his way back to Avista Stadium to catch up with the nice list! This holiday event is presented by Wake Up Call Coffee.

Get your picture taken with Ole Saint Nick, Mrs. Claus, and OTTO the Mascot at the Spokane Indians ticket office (602 N. Havana St.) on Tuesday, December 3rd and Thursday, December 5th from 5-7 PM. Photos with Santa are FREE and will be posted to the Spokane Indians Flickr for download.

Come enjoy complimentary Wake Up Call hot cocoa while tackling your gift shopping early and taking advantage of holiday sales in the Team Store with 25% off your purchase, excluding Redband products.

If you are looking for that perfect stocking stuffer, Mini Season Ticket plans are on sale now for the 2020 season. These plans start at just $77 and include some of the best seats to the biggest games of the season. During this event, new Mini Season Ticket plan purchases will be entered to win a Spokane Indians prize pack! Click here to see options for each available plan.

For more information, please call (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or visit spokaneindians.com.

