Santa Claus Comes to Truist Point this Saturday

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The jolliest man of all is coming to Truist Point on Saturday, December 12th as Vann York Chevrolet and the High Point Rockers present "Santa at the Point"!

From 9am-12pm, guests can enjoy a safe, socially distanced visit with Santa at Truist Point in downtown High Point. Those who wish to attend must purchase tickets in advance at www.HighPointRockers.com via a $5 donation per person, including adults. When purchasing your ticket, guests will have the option to choose a spot within the 9am, 10am, or 11am hours. Limited space is available for each time slot and all proceeds will go to benefit the United Way of Greater High Point.

In accordance with state and local guidelines, masks will be required to be worn at all times for all attendees during this event. Guests will also be asked to wait in line six feet apart from other groups with multiple hand washing stations available throughout the venue.

Free parking will be available in the Rockers parking lot on Lindsay Street and guests can enter through the Right Field Gate on Appling Way (formerly Pine Street). Concessions will also be open and brand-new Rockers merchandise will be available for purchase.

As an added bonus, bring a book to donate to the Rock'N Read program and receive a free ticket voucher to a 2021 Rockers home game. Limit one voucher per guest.

