Santa Arrives at Hadlock Field on Saturday

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will host the ninth annual Holiday at Hadlock event on Saturday, December 7th from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The Sea Dogs will turn the place of summer memories into a winter wonderland. The free event, open to the public, will be highlighted by Santa's arrival from the North Pole via helicopter (ELF One).

Santa Claus is scheduled to land at 11:00 AM at Hadlock Field from the North Pole. Santa will then be available to meet with children.

Additional activities include a petting zoo, arts & crafts, games, holiday photo opportunities, holiday music, costumed holiday characters, and Slugger the Sea Dog. There will also be face painters and balloon twisters provided by Party Palooga, presented by Five County Credit Union.

Fans will also be able to make their own S'mores and enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies.

The Sea Dogs encourage fans attending to bring a new unwrapped toy to donate to the Toys-for-Tots program.

Additionally, fans will be able to get a head start on their holiday shopping as both the Sea Dogs' Ticket Office and Souvenir Shop will be open to allow fans to give the gift of summer this winter.

The Sea Dogs open the 2020 season on the road in Hartford, CT on Thursday, April 9th. The home opener is set for Thursday, April 16th at 6:00 PM against the Trenton Thunder (Yankees).

