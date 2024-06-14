@SanDiegoFC Fans SHOWED OUT for Chucky Lozano Welcome

June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC have acquired Mexican star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, completing a marquee signing before their 2025 MLS expansion season.

