@SanDiegoFC Fans SHOWED OUT for Chucky Lozano Welcome
June 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
San Diego FC have acquired Mexican star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, completing a marquee signing before their 2025 MLS expansion season.
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #sandiegofc #lunay
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 14, 2024
- Minnesota United FC at Seattle Sounders FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Defender Bruno Wilson Undergoes Successful Hamstring Surgery - San Jose Earthquakes
- LA Galaxy Sign Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. on Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs D.C. United - Charlotte FC
- Boys in Gold Travel to New Jersey to Take on Red Bulls - Nashville SC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs D.C. United - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Travels to Face Orlando City SC on Saturday, June 15, at INTER&CO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Rapids Open Series with Austin FC at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park - Colorado Rapids
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Houston Dynamo - Atlanta United FC
- CF Montréal Returns to Action Saturday against Real Salt Lake - Club de Foot Montreal
- After 16-Day Break from Action, FC Cincinnati Head to Golden State for Match with the San Jose Earthquakes - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution Go for Third Straight Win Saturday vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati's Miles Robinson Named to USMNT Roster for 2024 Copa América - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Second Half of MLS Campaign Saturday at Montreal - Real Salt Lake
- Injury Report: Two out vs. Columbus - New York City FC
- NSC Academy's MLS NEXT Cup Schedule - Nashville SC
- EY Announces LAFC as an Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 Greater Los Angeles Award Winner - Los Angeles FC
- Three Atlanta United Academy Teams Set to Kick off Postseason Play - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- Reggaeton Star LUNAY to Perform at San Diego FC's ChuckyMania Fan Fest on Thursday, June 13
- San Diego FC Signs Hirving "Chucky" Lozano as First Designated Player in Club History
- San Diego FC Presents Summer of Soccer Watch Party Series Throughout San Diego
- The Chrome Ball Tour Presented by Trust & Will Is Coming to Vista
- San Diego FC & Club Tijuana Announce a Five-Year Partnership to Establish Football Cultural Celebration for the Region, Host Annual Derby