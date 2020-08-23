Sanchez Becomes 55th Player of Jumbo Shrimp Era to Debut in MLB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Sixto SÃ¡nchez made his major league debut Saturday for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. SÃ¡nchez is the eighth Jumbo Shrimp alumnus to debut in the majors this season and 55th player of the Jumbo Shrimp era (2017-present) to play for both Jacksonville and in the major leagues.

Rated as a consensus top-30 prospect by Baseball America, MLB Pipeline and Baseball Prospectus, SÃ¡nchez started the backend of Miami's doubleheader in Washington, earning the win in the 5-3 victory with four strikeouts, no walks and three runs allowed on six hits in 5.0 innings. Out of 66 pitches, he threw 46 strikes.

A 22-year-old native of San Cristobal in the Dominican Republic, SÃ¡nchez was originally signed by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2015 as a non-drafted free agent. After registering a 2.51 ERA in eight starts (46.2 IP) with High-A Clearwater in 2018, SÃ¡nchez was included by the Phillies in the February 2019 trade with Miami that sent catcher J.T. Realmuto to Philadelphia.

SÃ¡nchez began his tenure in the Marlins' organization by making two starts with High-A Jupiter before earning a May 14, 2019 promotion to Jacksonville. The right-hander totaled 103.0 innings over 18 starts with the Jumbo Shrimp, posting an 8-4 record and 2.53 ERA with 97 strikeouts against just 19 walks and 87 hits surrendered. SÃ¡nchez also received an honor midway through the 2019 campaign by being selected to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland. He was added to the Marlins' 40-man roster after the 2019 season.

In Jacksonville's Double-A era (1970-present), 557 players have now played both for Jacksonville and in the big leagues. In addition to SÃ¡nchez, former Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Nick Neidert (July 25, Marlins), left-hander Alex Vesia (July 25, Marlins), outfielder Monte Harrison (August 4, Marlins), infielder Eddy Alvarez (August 5, Marlins), right-hander Jorge GuzmÃ¡n (August 6, Marlins) left-hander Daniel Castano (August 8, Marlins) and first baseman Lewin DÃ­az (August 15, Marlins) are each Jacksonville alumni who have also made their MLB debuts this season.

