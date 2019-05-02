San Jose's Logan Couture Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Logan Couture of the San Jose Sharks has been selected as the Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month for April.

Couture finished the 2018-19 regular season with 27 goals and 43 assists for a career-best 70 points in 81 games, helping the Sharks to a second-place finish in the National Hockey League's Western Conference. He has gone on to lead the entire NHL with nine playoff goals, including two in San Jose's remarkable Game 7 comeback victory over Vegas on Apr. 23 and a hat trick in the Sharks' 4-2 win over Colorado in Game 3 of their second-round series on Apr. 30.

A first-round choice by San Jose in the 2007 NHL Draft, Couture began his professional career in the American Hockey League in 2009 and earned a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2009-10, when he collected 20 goals and 33 assists in 42 games. Couture also participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2010 before graduating full-time to the NHL, where he has totaled 240 goals and 267 assists for 507 points in 663 regular-season games with the Sharks. Couture also has 93 points in 106 postseason games, and was the NHL's leading playoff scorer in 2016 when the Sharks reached the Stanley Cup Final.

