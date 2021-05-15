San Jose Smashes Stockton, 14Ã¢ÂÂ3

May 15, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







Abdiel Layer homered twice while Harrison Freed and Luis Matos also went deep for the Giants as part of a 17-hit offensive attack in a 14-3 blowout of the Stockton Ports on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark. San Jose broke the contest wide open with nine runs over the fifth and sixth innings en route to evening the series at two games apiece.

Layer (4-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and Ricardo Geneves (4-for-6, RBI) had four hits apiece to lead the Giants at the plate. Matos (3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, SB) added three hits while Freed (2-for-5, HR, 4 RBI) drove home four runs.

San Jose never trailed on Friday as the club took a 1-0 lead just three batters into the game. Consecutive singles from Jimmy Glowenke and Matos on back-to-back nine-pitch at-bats put runners on the corners for the Giants with none out. Casey Schmitt then hit a sacrifice fly to deep right center to put San Jose in front.

An inning later, Layer stepped to the plate with the bases empty and launched a fly ball over the fence in straightaway center for his first home run of the season and a 2-0 advantage.

The Ports would get one back in the bottom of the second against Kyle Harrison on a Joshwan Wright two-out RBI double, but the Giants starter prevented further damage when he struck out the next hitter, Junior Perez, to end the frame stranding runners at second and third.

San Jose then took control with 10 runs over the three middle innings. Layer's second solo shot - a towering drive down the right field line in the top of the fourth - made it 3-1. In the fifth, Matos led off with a single, advanced to second on a Schmitt walk and scored when Genoves produced an RBI single. After Alex Canario struck out, Freed lofted an opposite field fly ball over the fence in right center for a three-run blast and a 7-1 cushion. Later in the inning, Layer delivered an RBI single to bring home the fifth and final run of the inning.

After Stockton scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to pull within 8-3, the Giants batted around for a second straight inning in the sixth. Four straight one-out singles from Genoves, Canario, Freed and Luis Toribio highlighted the rally. A pair of Ports errors would score two runs in the inning with Garrett Frechette also picking-up an RBI with a groundout to make it 12-3.

San Jose then capped the scoring for the night when Matos hammered a two-run home run to left in the top of the ninth off the Stockton second baseman Wright, who had come into pitch for the final inning.

On the mound, four Giants pitchers - Harrison, Jorge Labrador, Justin Crump and Randy Rodriguez - combined to strikeout 18 Ports hitters while overcoming 10 walks. Harrison struck out seven in 2 1/3 innings with one run allowed during his start. All seven of the outs recorded by Harrison were via the strikeout. He also walked five. Labrador (2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO) was credited with the win while Rodriguez (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 SO) collected a three-inning save.

The Giants and Ports continue their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark set for 7:05 PM. Prelander Berroa is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.