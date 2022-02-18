San Jose Giants Release 2022 Promotional Schedule

San Jose, CA- The San Jose Giants announced today their Promotional Schedule for the 2022 season. Click here to view the calendar in its entirety.

Fans can guarantee their seats now for the most popular days by purchasing any one of the San Jose Giants Mini Plans. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 23.

The promotional calendar is highlighted by the Independence Weekend Celebration with three consecutive firework shows on July 1-3, and the return of Friday Night Fireworks Series, all courtesy of Excite Credit Union once again highlighted by fireworks and giveaways, with. Celebrations continue throughout the year as the team honors it's 2021 Championship and the 80th Anniversary of Excite Ballpark, previously known as Municipal Stadium. These nights will feature: Replica Ring Giveaway (Excite Credit Union), Championship Trading Card Set Giveaway (Sheet Metal Workers/South Bay Piping/UA Local 393), 80th Anniversary Pennant (Ledyard), and a Championship Bobblehead Series of Top Prospects Marco Luciano, Luis Matos (Showroom at Rubenstein) and Kyle Harrison (Pepsi). The team is also excited to be participating in two of Minor League Baseball's most prominent promotions with six Copa de la Diversion nights rebranded as the San Jose Churros, as well as Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night.

"2022 will be the Year of Celebration at Excite Ballpark," said Matt Alongi, San Jose Giants Vice President of Marketing. "We are thrilled to fill our schedule honoring not only the 2021 Championship team, but also our beloved ballpark's 80-year history. With a record number of firework shows and weekend giveaways, we know there is something for everyone as baseball returns for a full season in San Jose."

San Jose Giants single game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, February 23 at 10:00 AM. The San Jose Giants 2022 Opening Night is Tuesday, April 12 at Excite Ballpark against the Fresno Grizzlies. Ticket packages are on sale now. For more information on Ticket Offers call 408.297.1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.

