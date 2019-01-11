San Jose Giants Host Family Standout to be Honored at Hot Stove Banquet

January 11, 2019 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release





San Jose, CA - San Jose Giants Host Mother, Tiffany Fuentes will be recognized at the 35th Annual Hot Stove of Santa Clara Valley for her exceptional efforts serving others in the baseball community. She will be awarded the Kathy Wolfe Woman of the Year Award during the banquet which takes place at 5:30 on Tuesday, January 15 at the San Jose Elk's Lodge.

Fuentes has been a fixture in the San Jose Giants Host Family program for many years and has graciously opened her families' home to young professional baseball players working towards the Majors Leagues. During her time as a Host Mother, Fuentes has accommodated standout players including Tyler Beede, Trevor Brown and Adam Duvall amongst others. In addition to being an exemplary host family figure, Fuentes is an active volunteer for her son's little league, high school and travel team baseball teams.

"I feel very honored to be recognized with this award for being a part of something I love being involved in," said Fuentes. "My favorite part of being a host family has been getting to know the players who become part of our family and watching them grow and succeed. We have formed lasting relationships with these players and that is very rewarding."

For all those interested in becoming part of the host family program, Tiffany had some words of wisdom. "Be yourself, welcome them into your home and treat them like a family member. Realize they are far away from home in new surroundings, sometimes a whole new country, and each player has different need."

Host Family Application Information

APPLY NOW

In just over a month, approximately 25 San Francisco Giants minor league prospects will move to San Jose for the spring and summer to play baseball for the Advanced-A affiliate San Jose Giants. The organization is now offering families the opportunity to host players while they hone their baseball skills during the 2019 season.

"The Host Families Program is a vital part of the San Jose Giants' player development process and continues to be incredibly beneficial for the prospects, families and community," said Linda Pereira, San Jose Giants Director of Player Personnel. "We are so grateful for many generous and caring families who make all of our players feel right at home here in San Jose. The relationships forged between players and their families often continue well beyond their time in San Jose and it is extremely gratifying to witness them grow, succeed and potentially reach their dreams of playing in San Francisco."

Host families are widely considered an extension of the San Jose Giants organization and are presented with several exciting and exclusive opportunities. They have unique access to a variety of activities including picnics, special events, and a family season pass to all San Jose Giants home games. On the last Sunday home game of the season, host families are also invited to be Baseball Buddies for the day and get a chance to take the field with their players during before the National Anthem.

Several players, who lived with host families while playing in San Jose, have gone on to have outstanding Major League careers, including NL MVP Buster Posey and World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner. Host families have also housed standouts such as: Brandon Belt, Matt Cain, Brandon Crawford, Joe Panik, Aramis Garcia and Andrew Suarez.

If you are interested in being a host family or for more information, contact Linda Pereira at 408.380.4519 or fill out the form online HERE.

The San Jose Giants 2019 home schedule begins Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Municipal Stadium against the Visalia Rawhide. Ticket packages are on sale now. For more information, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

