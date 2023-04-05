San Jose Giants Announce 2023 Roster

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants have unveiled their roster in anticipation of the 2023 season. The roster is loaded with young talent and features 11 of the San Francisco Giants 2022 draft picks, including second rounder Carson Whisenhunt, the 8th ranked San Francisco Giants prospect according to MLB.com.

The Giants open the 2023 season at home against the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday, April 6 for three games. Tickets for the opening homestand are available on sjgiants.com.

Whisenhunt, listed as the organization's second-best pitching prospect, will headline a pitching group that includes several fellow 2022 draftees: Will Kempner (3rd round), Liam Simon (5th round), Hayden Birdsong (6th round), Jack Choate (9th round), John Michael Bertrand (10th round) and Tyler Vogel (12th round). Rounding out the 2022 draft class on this year's roster are catcher Zach Morgan (7th round), infielders Thomas Gavello (13th round), Andrew Kachel (16th round) and outfielder Tanner O'Tremba (15th Round).

In addition to highlights from the 2022 draft class, this year's team once again brings a local flare to Excite Ballpark that fans have come to expect on Giants teams. Both born in San Jose, Will Kempner played his high school ball at nearby Valley Christian High School, while Andrew Kachel graduated from Christopher High School before playing at Fresno State University. Zach Morgan (Stockton, CA) and Thomas Gavello (Antioch, CA) also have local ties to the Bay Area.

Leading this year's team is manager Jeremiah Knackstedt, who returns to San Jose after serving as last year's fundamentals coach. Also on the San Jose field staff are two former San Francisco Giants in hitting coach Travis Ishikawa and pitching coach Dan Runzler, with fundamentals coach Ydwin Villegas rounding out the staff.

The San Jose Giants 2023 Opening Night is Thursday, April 6 at Excite Ballpark against the Fresno Grizzlies. The complete promotional calendar for the 2023 season has been announced and single game tickets are on sale now. For more information on Ticket Offers call 408.297.1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.

