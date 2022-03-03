San Jose Giants Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants announced their 2022 coaching staff with Lipso Nava returning as the team's Manager. Nava, who last managed San Jose back in 2018, is returning for his third stint as the club's manager after serving as the Fundamentals Coach for High-A Eugene last year.

Nava enters his 15th year with the San Francisco Giants organization and fifth season as a manager. Nava directed the 2016 San Jose Giants to a postseason berth while he also served as acting manager late in the 2015 season during the club's run to the North Division title. The former infielder played seven seasons in the minors with the Mariners (1990-94), Red Sox (1995) and Cubs (1997) organizations, advancing as high as Triple-A. Nava was originally a 14th round selection of the Mariners in the 1990 draft.

Travis Ishikawa returns to San Jose after a memorable playing career for the Giants that included his late game heroics in the 2014 NLCS as his walk-off home run against the St. Louis Cardinals vaulted San Francisco into the World Series. Prior to his big-league career, Ishikawa spent parts of three different seasons in San Jose (2004-2005, 2007), playing key roles in two San Jose Giants' California League championships in 2005 and 2007. Serving as San Jose's hitting coach, Ishikawa spent the previous four seasons as the Arizona Rookie League Giants hitting coach.

Dan Runzler begins his coaching career with the San Francisco Giants as San Jose's pitching coach. Drafted by the Giants in the 9th round of the 2007 draft, Runzler swiftly made his major league debut in 2009 for the San Francisco Giants after appearing in games for all four of the Giants' full-season minor league affiliates that year. Runzler spent parts of two seasons in San Jose in 2009-2010 and was also a member of the 2014 San Francisco Giants World Championship team.

Rounding out the San Jose field staff is fundamentals coach Jeremiah Knackstedt (previously Arizona Giants fundamentals coach) and strength and conditioning coach Chris Harms.

The complete promotional calendar for the 2022 season has been announced and single game tickets are on sale now. The San Jose Giants 2022 Opening Night is Tuesday, April 12 at Excite Ballpark against the Fresno Grizzlies. For more information on Ticket Offers call 408.297.1435, visit the Excite Ballpark Box Office or log on to sjgiants.com.

