San Jose Giants Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

San Jose, CA- The San Jose Giants announced their 2021 coaching staff with Lenn Sakata returning as the team's Manager. Sakata, who last managed San Jose back in 2014, had his #14 retired by the organization in 2019 in recognition of his California League Hall of Fame career.

Sakata has previously managed seven seasons in San Jose (1999, 2001, 2004-07, 2014) posting a career record of 539-441 (.550). He won three championships with the Giants in 2001, 2005 and 2007 and qualified for the playoffs in six of his seven years. His 539 wins and three championships are all San Jose franchise records.

In addition, Sakata holds California League managerial records for wins (757), championships (3), playoff appearances (8), playoff wins (33) and years managed (11). A member of the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame, Sakata played 11 years in the major leagues with the Brewers (1977-79), Orioles (1980-85), Athletics (1986) and Yankees (1987). Read all about Lenn Sakata's famed career in this article back from 2014 in the Inside the San Jose Giants Blog.

Rounding out the San Jose field staff is pitching coach Paul Oseguera, hitting coach Danny Santin and fundamentals coach Eliezer Zambrano.

The San Jose Giants 2021 Schedule is yet to be released. For more information on ticket packages and group reservations for the upcoming season, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

