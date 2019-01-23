San Jose Giants Announce 2019 Coaching Staff

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants announced their 2019 coaching staff with Bill Hayes named as manager. Hayes returns to San Jose having previously served as the Giants manager during the 2002 season prior to a 15-year stint on the major league San Francisco Giants coaching staff. Hitting coach Thomas Neal, pitching coach Matt Yourkin, fundamentals coach Gary Davenport and bullpen catcher Ydwin Villegas round out the San Jose staff.

Hayes enters his 20th season in the San Francisco Giants organization and 43rd campaign overall in professional baseball. He was a member of the San Francisco coaching staff from 2003 to 2017, serving 12 years as bullpen catcher, in addition to a stint as first base coach. He was on San Francisco's staff during all three World Series championships earlier this decade. Hayes served as minor league catching coordinator in the Giants organization last season.

Prior to joining the San Francisco staff, Hayes managed the 2002 San Jose Giants to a 68-72 overall record. He's also managed for Class-A Hagerstown (2001) and Double-A Shreveport (2000) in the Giants organization. Hayes has logged 15 years as a minor league manager during his career with additional stints in the Rockies and Cubs systems.

Hayes played 10 seasons of professional baseball from 1978 to 1987 in the Cubs (1978-85, 1987) and Royals (1986) organizations. The former catcher was a first round pick of the Cubs in 1978 and played in the major leagues with Chicago during the 1980 and 1981 seasons.

Neal embarks on his first season as San Jose's hitting coach after serving in the same role with Class-A Augusta in 2018 and Short-Season Salem-Keizer in 2017. The former outfielder was a standout player for the San Jose Giants during the 2009 championship season. Neal batted .337 with 41 doubles, 22 home runs and 90 RBI's during his lone season in San Jose to earn California League All-Star and team MVP honors. Neal saw major league action with the Cleveland Indians in 2012 and New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs in 2013.

Yourkin enters his second year as San Jose's pitching coach following a five-year stint in the same role with Short-Season Salem-Keizer. A former pitcher, Yourkin played nine years of professional baseball in the Marlins (2004-08) and Giants (2009-12) organizations, advancing as high as Triple-A. Yourkin led the Pacific Coast League in strikeouts (145) during the 2011 season as a member of the Fresno Grizzlies.

Davenport returns to the California League marking his 16th season as a coach in the Giants minor league system and seventh year in San Jose. Davenport previously served as San Jose's hitting coach in 2005 and from 2008-2012, helping the Giants win three league championships (2005, 2009, 2010). The 2005 San Jose Giants still hold single-season franchise records for batting average (.295) and home runs (143). Davenport spent the 2018 season as fundamentals coach for Double-A Richmond after three years as a roving instructor in the Giants minor league system and two seasons as manager of Salem-Keizer. The former infielder was drafted by San Francisco in 1981 out of Santa Clara University and played three seasons in the Giants organization.

Villegas returns to San Jose as bullpen catcher after serving as fundamentals coach for Class-A Augusta in 2018. Villegas was previously the first base coach for San Jose during the 2015 and 2016 seasons following a seven-year playing career in the San Francisco organization. The former infielder spent parts of three seasons in San Jose from 2012-14.

The San Jose Giants 2019 Opening Night is Thursday, April 11 at Municipal Stadium against the Visalia Rawhide. Ticket packages are on sale now. For more information, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

