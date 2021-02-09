San Jose Giants and Sirious Baseball Official Partnership Announced

February 9, 2021 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







SAN JOSE, CA- The San Jose Giants have announced today a new strategic, official partnership with local Baseball Company, Sirious Baseball. The two will team up for over 50 dates of Youth/Elite High School Baseball at Excite Ballpark in 2021.

"This partnership represents a truly exciting next step for baseball camps and clinics at Excite Ballpark," said Ben Taylor, San Jose Giants Chief Operating Officer. "The past year has shown that regardless of games being played, the San Jose Giants will remain steadfast in our commitment to use the ballpark and baseball as a means to positively impact San Jose. There is no doubt that with Sirious Baseball on board, led by Anthony Siri and Robin Strong, we will enhance the opportunities for local youth to be exposed to baseball and top-level skill development."

During the upcoming year, dates for showcases, team tryouts and week-long camps will be released for both Youth and High School level baseball players. In addition, Sirious Baseball and their established group of coaches, including former San Jose Giant and World Series Champion Dan Runzler, will be leading the typical Summer Camps at Excite Ballpark as the Official Summer Camp Provider of the San Jose Giants.

"We are very excited to be the Official Partner of the San Jose Giants for amateur baseball," said Anthony Siri, Founder of Sirious Baseball. "Both organizations share the vision to remain committed not only to the Youth players in our community, but also providing Elite High School Baseball Training. Our combined resources will allow all baseball and softball players to enjoy their journey in the game, all while having meaningful platforms to do so."

For more information on the San Jose Giants and Sirious Baseball and how to get involved next season, call 408.297.1435, visit sjgiants.com or siriousbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from February 9, 2021

San Jose Giants and Sirious Baseball Official Partnership Announced - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.