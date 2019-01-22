San Jose Giants 2019 Military Tradinc Card Set Nominations Now Open

January 22, 2019 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release





San Jose, CA - Today the San Jose Giants announced and opened nominations for the seventh annual Military Trading Card Set, presented by Operation: Care and Comfort. The trading card set will be comprised of fan nominations of current and former military personnel. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, March 8. Fans can nominate their hero or heroes on sjgiants.com. A photo of the nominee, in military uniform, must accompany all submissions and be sent to community@sjgiants.com.

Selected recipients will receive their very own trading cards along with the complete trading card sets-all complimentary thanks to Operation: Care and Comfort. The cards will feature the honoree's name, photo and service seal on the front of the card and a personal bio on the back. Honorees will be recognized during the Eighth Annual Salute to the Military Night presented by Operation: Care and Comfort on Saturday, April 13. The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Salute to the Military Night also receive the commemorative trading card set.

Previous military trading card sets have included honorees from every branch of the military spanning multiple generations. Notable individuals from past sets include: San Francisco Giants Manager, Bruce Bochy's father Gus Bochy, the "Say Hey Kid" Willie Mays, and the founder of the Lone Survivor Foundation Marcus Luttrell along with many other heroic men and women.

"We consider it a tremendous privilege partnering with Operation: Care and Comfort in saying, 'thank you' to all former and active military personnel with the annual Military Trading Card Set," said Jeff Black, San Jose Giants Vice President of Marketing. "Every year we are humbled by the stories of servitude that each nomination represents and are reminded of the sacrifices others have made to preserve our freedoms."

"Operation: Care and Comfort is proud to open nominations for the seventh edition of the Military Trading Card Set with the San Jose Giants," said Julee DeMaria, Operation: Care and Comfort President and Co-Founder. "The Military Trading Card Sets honor courageous servicewomen and servicemen and I look forward to learning their stories. We are excited to continue this meaningful program as an extension of Operation: Care and Comfort's mission to honor those currently serving our country and those who have served."

The San Jose Giants Eighth Annual Salute to the Military Night is on Saturday, April 13 at Municipal Stadium. Selected Military Trading Card set nominees will be notified by the San Jose Giants on a later date. The San Jose Giants 2019 Opening Night is Thursday, April 11 at Municipal Stadium against the Visalia Rawhide. Ticket packages are on sale now. For more information, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from January 22, 2019

San Jose Giants 2019 Military Tradinc Card Set Nominations Now Open - San Jose Giants

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.