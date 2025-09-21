San Jose Earthquakes vs. St. Louis CITY SC: Full Match Highlights
Published on September 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video
Check out the San Jose Earthquakes Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from September 21, 2025
- LA Galaxy Suffer Narrow 3-2 Defeat to FC Cincinnati at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- San Jose Unable To Overcome Early Deficit - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Edges LA Galaxy, 3-2 - FC Cincinnati
- St. Louis CITY SC Puts Three Past San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night at PayPal Park - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- San Jose Unable To Overcome Early Deficit
- Earthquakes Face St. Louis CITY SC at Paypal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. Pt
- Earthquakes' Niko Tsakiris to Represent United States in 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile
- Earthquakes Matches to Re-Air on KTVU Plus for Remainder of MLS Regular Season
- San Jose Falls Behind Early As Comeback Bid Falls Short In Front Of Club-Record Crowd Of 50,978 Fans