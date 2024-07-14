San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City: Full Match Highlights: July 13, 2024
July 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #sanjoseearthquakes #sportingkansascity
Check out the San Jose Earthquakes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 14, 2024
- Crew Crush LAFC in Cup Rematch - Columbus Crew SC
- New England Revolution Downed by Orlando City SC, 3-1 - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Late Charge From San Jose Falls Short; Quakes Finish Homestand Wednesday Night vs. Houston Dynamo
- Earthquakes Midfielders Cruz Medina, Niko Tsakiris and Goalkeeper Emi Ochoa Called for 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship
- Earthquakes to Host Watch Party on Sunday for 2024 Copa América and UEFA Euro 2024 Finals at PayPal Park
- Chevron Soccer Academy Returns to Salinas
- San Jose Shows Grit to Earn First Clean Sheet of Season; Quakes' Homestand Continues Saturday vs. Sporting Kansas City