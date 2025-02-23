San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake: Full Match Highlights: San Jose Home Opener!
February 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #sjearthquakes #realsaltlake
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 23, 2025
- Sporting KC Falls to Austin in MLS Opener - Sporting Kansas City
- San Jose Triumphant In New Coach Bruce Arena's Earthquakes Debut - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Draws 2-2 Against Charlotte FC on Saturday Night to Open MLS Campaign - Seattle Sounders FC
- Charlotte FC Drwas Seattle, 2-2 - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Battle Nashville SC to 0-0 Draw in 2025 MLS Season Opener - New England Revolution
- Columbus Crew Doubles-up on Chicago Fire FC, 4-2 - Columbus Crew SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Kicks off MLS Season Earning a Point Against Colorado Rapids at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- CF Montréal Edged, 3-2, by Atlanta United - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- San Jose Triumphant In New Coach Bruce Arena's Earthquakes Debut
- Earthquakes Sign Nick Fernandez, Beau Leroux, Francesco Montali to First Team
- Earthquakes Announce Radio Stations for 2025 MLS Season
- Earthquakes Announce Elevated Fan Experience for 2025 Season at PayPal Park
- Earthquakes Rock the Headliner Kit, Club's New 2025 and 2026 Black and Blue Primary Jersey