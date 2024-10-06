San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake: Diego Luna Strikes!: Full Match Highlights
October 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #sanjoseearthquakes #realsaltlake
Check out the San Jose Earthquakes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 6, 2024
- D.C. United Win 2-1 against the New England Revolution on the Road - D.C. United
- Atlanta United Defeats New York Red Bulls 2-1 - Atlanta United FC
- LAFC Secures 3-0 Road Win Over Sporting Kansas City, Clinches Home-Field Advantage in First Round of Playoffs - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Locks up Top Four Seed in MLS Cup Playoffs with 1-0 Win Over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Finish Regular Season Unbeaten at Dignity Health Sports Park with 2-1 Win Against Austin FC - LA Galaxy
- Rapids Fall to Seattle Sounders in Final Home Match of 2024 - Colorado Rapids
- San Jose Edged in Second Half to Close 2024 Home Slate; Quakes End Season on Road vs. LAFC on Oct. 19 - San Jose Earthquakes
- St. Louis CITY SC Shut Outs Houston Dynamo FC 3-0 in Final Home Game of the Season - St. Louis City SC
- Revolution Eliminated From Playoff Contention With Defeat In Home Finale - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- San Jose Edged in Second Half to Close 2024 Home Slate; Quakes End Season on Road vs. LAFC on Oct. 19
- Six Earthquakes Players Called for International Duty
- Hernán López Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Hernán López brace, Jeremy Ebobisse insurance goal power San Jose to victory
- Montreal Pulls Away In Second Half After Scoreless First 45 Minutes