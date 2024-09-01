San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United: Full Match Highlights: August 31, 2024
September 1, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #sanjoseearthquakes #minnesotaunited
Check out the San Jose Earthquakes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 1, 2024
- St. Louis CITY SC Defeats LA Galaxy 2-1 at CITYPARK - St. Louis City SC
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-1 on the Road to St. Louis CITY SC at CITYPARK on Sunday Afternoon - LA Galaxy
- Tim Ream Called up to U.S. Men's National Team Friendlies - Charlotte FC
- Six Columbus Crew Players Called up for National Team Duty - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Cincinnati Provided the Response Their Head Coach Was Looking For, Now Must Carry That Confidence Forward - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat LAFC 2-0 Behind Two Debut Goals - Houston Dynamo FC
- Bouda Equalizes For San Jose But Loons Edge Quakes In Second Half - San Jose Earthquakes
- Columbus Crew Doubles-up on NYCFC, 4-2 - Columbus Crew SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Three Earthquakes Players Called for International Duty
- Bouda Equalizes For San Jose But Loons Edge Quakes In Second Half
- MLS NEXT Evolves Pro Player Pathway, Announces Dates for 2024-25 Season
- Earthquakes Interim Head Coach Ian Russell, Forward Cristian Espinoza, Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
- San Jose Earns First Road Win Over RSL Since 2021 Behind Goals from Cristian Espinoza, Amahl Pellegrino