San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy: Full Match Highlights: Marco Reus and Cali Clásico!
June 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #goals
Check out the San Jose Earthquakes Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from June 29, 2025
- San Diego FC Rallies to Beat FC Dallas, 3-2, at Toyota Stadium - San Diego FC
- Sporting Earns 1-1 Tie with RSL - Sporting Kansas City
- LA Galaxy Fight Back to Earn 1-1 Draw Against San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Returns to MLS Play with 2-0 Home Win Over Austin FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Beau Leroux Long-Range Effort Gives San Jose Early Lead But Visitors Equalize In Second Half - San Jose Earthquakes
- Chicago Fire FC Wraps Homestand with 3-2 Victory Over Charlotte FC at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Beau Leroux Long-Range Effort Gives San Jose Early Lead But Visitors Equalize In Second Half
- Earthquakes' Cristian Espinoza, Cristian "Chicho" Arango Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Earthquakes Announce 40,000 Tickets Sold for Saturday's California Clasico vs. LA Galaxy, Presented by El Camino Health
- San Jose's second-half road comeback propels team to fifth in West standings
- Jerry Rice to Fire Earthquakes' Pregame Siren at Saturday's California Clasico vs. LA Galaxy, Presented by El Camino Health